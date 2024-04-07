Sheffield Utd v Chelsea live stream – how and where to watch on TV today

Its a big game in the Premier League as relegation threatened Sheffield Utd faces Chelsea. Here’s how you can watch online and on TV today.

Sheffield United really need to start winning games now as the Blades faces a critical moment in their Premier League survival efforts.

The Blades are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, and things may not get any easier as they face Chelsea this afternoon, fresh from a dramatic win against Manchester United.

The Sheffield Utd vs Chelsea game kicks off at 17:30 PM GMT in the UK.

To watch this match, you need to be outside the UK or use a VPN as there is no stream on either Sky Sports or TnT Sports this afternoon.

Sky Sports Main Event are going with the Tottenham game this afternoon. You can watch this one on Viaplay, Arena Sport or Canal+ TV if you live outside the UK.

What TV channel is the game on?

The Sheffield Utd v Chelsea match will be not be televised on Sky Sports Football or Sky Sports Main Event in the UK today as they’re going with the Tottenham game later this evening.

You can use Bet365 which offers a live in-play service starting from the kick-off time at Bramall Lane.

The recent 4-3 thriller at Stamford Bridge, combined with Sheffield’s defensive weaknesses, hints at a potentially thrilling match in South Yorkshire.

For those seeking goals, Sheffield United and Chelsea are the go-to teams in the Premier League, promising an exciting game at Bramall Lane this Sunday.

Both teams have struggled defensively, with Sheffield conceding 80 goals this season and averaging three goals against per home game. Despite Chelsea’s potent attack, their ability to keep the Premier League’s bottom team from scoring remains uncertain.

Given that 11 of United’s recent 12 matches and 10 of Chelsea’s have seen over three goals, odds are even for a high-scoring game.

Chelsea, unbeaten in their last six Premier League matches, has only one clean sheet in the league since their 2-0 win in the previous encounter on December 16.

An away win with goals from both sides seems like a solid choice.

