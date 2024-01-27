Home - News - Sheffield Utd v Brighton live streaming – where to watch on TV

Where and how to watch the FA Cup game between Sheff Utd and Brighton FC including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and stream news.

One of five all-Premier League fixtures in the FA Cup fourth round takes place at Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon as Sheffield United play host to Brighton & Hove Albion.

It’s safe to say that a deep FA Cup run isn’t a top priority for the Blades this season, as they’d rather focus all of their efforts on the Premier League survival bid, although they hammered League Two side Gillingham Town 4-0 in the third round.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is not televised in the UK as BBC One and ITV have chosen different games unfortunately. You can watch on Viaplay Sports channel in Europe or Paramount+ channel in Australia. Kick off time for the match is 3PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live service from Sheffield Utd’s Bramall Lane Stadium.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

The Blades’ salvaged a late point in the 2-2 draw against West Ham United over the weekend, and while their performances have definitely improved since Chris Wilder replaced Paul Heckingbottom at the helm, they still sit near the bottom of the table, deep in the relegation battle, seven points from safety.

Brighton, meanwhile, are seventh in the Premier League standings and are riding on a four-game unbeaten run, three of which have been draws, including a goalless stalemate with Wolves last time out.

It’s already a season to savour for the Seagulls’ faithful, with a last-16 tie in the Europa League to look forward to, and a deep cup run will make it even more special.

Roberto Di Zerbi’s troops did come agonisingly close to making a historic FA Cup final appearance last term, losing on penalties to Manchester United in the semi-finals, but they had to rally from behind to beat Championship strugglers Stoke City 4-2 in the last round.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.