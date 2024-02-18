Home - News - Sheffield Utd v Brighton live streaming – TV listings to watch the game

Where to watch Sunday’s Premier League football match between Sheffield Utd and Brighton, including information on the live broadcast on TV and stream news.

Brighton is set to face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in the first game of Super Sunday.

Their recent encounter in the FA Cup at the same venue resulted in a high-scoring game, predominantly dominated by Brighton.

Pundits are predicting a similar outcome for this weekend’s match, favoring Brighton but the Seagull’s form on the road is a concern.

For Sheffield United, the urgency to secure their spot in the Premier League for the upcoming season is intensifying, and achieving a victory in front of their home fans would be a welcome boost for the Blades.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is part of a Super Sunday double bill today and is broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK. Kick off time for this EPL fixture is 2:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Sheffield Utd’s Bramall Lane Stadium.

Their recent 3-1 away victory over Luton Town, a team that had previously scored four goals against Brighton at Kenilworth Road, has revitalized the Blades’ belief in their ability to climb out of the relegation zone.

Sheffield United has the highest number of goals conceded in the league, with a total of 60 so keeping things tight at the back will be a priority in the coming weeks.

Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United can draw confidence for their upcoming Sunday match from Brighton’s lackluster performance in recent away games.

Brighton has managed to secure only one win out of their last 10 Premier League away matches.

Their most recent away victory dates back to November 25th, against Nottingham Forest. Since then, Brighton has not won in their subsequent six away games in the Premier League, which includes four losses.

Given Brighton’s struggling form on the road, the odds seem to favor Sheffield United either winning or drawing the match at Bramall Lane

