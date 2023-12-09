Home - News - Sheffield Utd v Brentford live streaming, where to watch on TV

Sheffield United will be looking to kickstart their great escape under new boss Chris Wilder as they host Brentford in a Premier League fixture on Saturday afternoon.

Wilder’s return for his second spell as Sheffield United manager began with a baptism of fire against Liverpool as the Bramall Lane outfit lost 2-0 at Anfield, but there were plenty of positives in what was a spirited performance.

Riding on a three-game losing skid, the Blades currently sit at the foot of the Premier League table after 15 games with just five points to their name, and desperately need to get some points on the board to spark an unexpected turnaround.

Brentford haven’t fared much better in recent weeks, and seem to be locked in the vicious cycle of mid-table mediocrity. They are also coming off a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Brighton last time out in the Premier League.

They took the lead midway through the first half after Bryan Mbeumo fired in a spot-kick, but were swiftly pegged back by the Seagulls through Pascal Gross’ powerful low-drive, before young Jack Hinshelwood headed home the winner to ensure Brentford went home empty-handed.

The defeat will be particularly disappointing to manager Thomas Frank as his side failed to build on a 3-1 win over Luton Town last weekend.

The Bees’ have now lost three of their last four matches and have slipped into the bottom half of the standings.