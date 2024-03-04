Home - News - Sheffield Utd v Arsenal : where to watch live streaming on tv

Where to watch the Sheffield United vs Arsenal match on TV, including information on the kick off time, TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Sheffield United faces an extremely challenging match as they host Arsenal, a team in impeccable form.

Arsenal’s performance in the league this year has been flawless, with six victories in as many games and an impressive goal difference of +25.

What TV channel is the game on?

This Monday night Super League match is scheduled for live broadcast on Sky Sports Football in the UK. You can get live updates on Arsenal and Sheffield Utd social media channels and Sky Sports Newsdesk.

Kick off time for this is at 8:00PM from Bramall Lane in Sheffield. Alternatively you can use Bet365 and their live in play service which will have live updates from the kick off.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Their recent matches have seen them dominate opponents, including a four-goal victory against Newcastle, as well as decisive wins over Burnley and West Ham.

Mikel Arteta’s team has also been solid defensively, not conceding any goals in matches against Crystal Palace, West Ham, and Burnley since the start of the year.

This defensive strength suggests that Arsenal should be able to effectively manage any threats from Sheffield United in their upcoming game.

Arsenal, just 2 points behind league leaders Liverpool and with 12 games remaining and is firmly in contention for the championship title race.

The Gunners will aim to extend their winning streak to seven consecutive league victories in their upcoming match at Bramall Lane on Monday evening.

Sheffield United’s defensive woes are a major concern, having conceded 66 goals in the league so far. Their vulnerability is especially evident in recent home games, where they’ve allowed 20 goals in their last five matches across all competitions.

This statistic is likely encouraging for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal, who have been in fine scoring form with 20 goals in their last five games.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.