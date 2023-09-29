Home - News - Sheff Wed v Sunderland live streaming

Sheffield Wednesday, without a win this season, prepares to face Sunderland in the Championship this Friday evening.

After a challenging start to their campaign, the Owls have suffered six losses in their initial eight matches.

Sunderland recently faced a surprise setback against Cardiff City FC. Before this, the Black Cats had been on a three-game victory roll. Now, they’re keen on making a comeback as they visit south Yorkshire.

Where to Watch the match on TV

UK: Sky Sports Football, Main Event USA: ESPN+ South Africa: SuperSport Football Canada: DAZN Australia: beIN SPORTS 2

Match Details:

Date: Friday, 29th September 2023 Kick-off: 8:00 PM UK League: EFL Championship 2023/24

Sheffield Wed form

After the 3-0 setback against Swansea City in South Wales, Xisco is expected to modify the lineup for Sunderland’s visit.

Ashley Fletcher and Josh Windass are eyeing prominent positions upfront, with Tyreeq Bakinson and George Byers likely candidates for central midfield roles.

Although Dominic Iorfa hasn’t seen much action this month, the seasoned defender might be summoned to fortify the defense against Sunderland’s offense.

Form Guide: Sheffield Wednesday: Swansea City AFC (L), Middlesbrough FC (D), Ipswich Town FC (L), Leeds United FC (D), Mansfield Town FC (L).

Sunderland Form

Mason Burstow, after his loan transfer from Chelsea, hasn’t made the desired impression and may see Luis Semedo stepping in his place in the forward line against Sunderland.

While Patrick Roberts is vying for a starting position, Mowbray might hesitate to make significant changes given the team’s success in their last two Championship away matches.

Sunderland AFC: Cardiff City FC (L), Blackburn Rovers (W), Queens Park Rangers (W), Southampton FC (W), Coventry City FC (D).

Match prediction

With their recent unexpected loss, Sunderland seeks a quick turnaround against Sheffield Wednesday. Currently, the Owls present a tempting opportunity for teams to earn points.

Their struggle to secure their season’s first win and maintain leads portrays a team with dwindling confidence. Facing a rejuvenated Sunderland might just compound their problems.

Before the hiccup against Cardiff, Sunderland displayed a streak of fine form, often finding the net in both halves. Given Sheffield Wednesday’s shaky defense, Sunderland’s attackers could exploit the gaps.

Sunderland’s recent performances suggest they are in the race for promotion. Overcoming teams like Wednesday should be part of their blueprint.

Sunderland look bet to win

The odds favor Sunderland with a win prediction at 13/10.

Fifth in the Championship table, Sunderland has accumulated 13 points from their eight matches. Manager Tony Mowbray steered them to three consecutive wins before the 1-0 setback against Cardiff.

This loss could just be a temporary glitch, as the Black Cats appear poised to dominate at Hillsborough.

As the sole Championship team yet to clinch a win this season, Sheffield Wednesday has secured only two draws, with six defeats marking their journey.

Manager Xisco is under increasing scrutiny, and facing an in-form Sunderland might add to his worries.

Given the dynamics, a Sunderland victory at 13/10 seems a promising bet.