Sheff Wed v Southampton : Live Streaming, How to watch on TV

The EFL Championship kicks off later this evening as Sheffield Wednesday and Southampton kick off the new EFL season at the Hillsborough Stadium.

Kick-off time for this one is set for 20:00 BST.

Is there a live stream?

The match will be played in front of the Sky Sports Football cameras tonight so if you have a valid subscription then you can view on channel 403.

NOW TV also have a valid feed and you can purchase a day pass from them.

You can also go live in play with Bet365 from the kick off time of 8PM.

How both teams fared last season

Both these teams had vastly different seasons coming into the fixture tonight.

The Owls plied their trade in League One last season; they had to go through the promotion playoffs in order to secure a place in the Championship this season.

Southampton played in the Premier League last season, where they finished bottom of the table, suffering relegation to the second tier of English Football.

What sort of form are the teams in?

Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday aren’t particularly in strong form and come into this match without a ton of confidence.

They are coming off back-to-back losses; a 1-0 loss to Doncaster was followed by a 2-1 loss to Luton Town.

After earning a place in the Championship this season, Sheffield Wednesday played six matches in preparation for their new campaign.

The loss of former boss Darren Moore will have been a body blow to fans and supporters alike and new manager Xisco Munoz really hasn’t had much time to get to know his players.

The former Watford man is still building a squad and the Owls managed one win in that six-game stretch, with two draws and three losses.

Southampton

Likewise, Southampton have lost their last two matches.

The Saints suffered a 3-2 loss at the hands of Bournemouth before losing to AZ Alkmaar by a lone goal last week.

Like the Owls, Southampton won just one of five pre-season friendlies ahead of their new season.

Russell Martin’s men suffered three losses in their last five matches, with a draw and a win.

They’ll hope to kick-off their new Championship campaign with a victory tonight and secure maximum points before the rest of the Championship sides play in what is a busy weekend of EFL action.