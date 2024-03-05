Home - News - Sheff Wed v Plymouth : TV Channel, live stream to watch online

Where to watch the Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth Argyle match on TV, including information on the kick off time, TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Another Tuesday night of Championship football sees Sheffield Wednesday taking on Plymouth Argyle at Hillsborough Stadium.

Seeking their fourth consecutive win for the first time this season, Danny Rohl’s Sheffield Wednesday aim to distance themselves from the relegation zone.

What TV channel is the game on

This Tuesday night EFL game will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Arena channel. Alternatively, live updates will be available on social media platforms and through Sky Sports Newsdesk.

The match is set to start at 7:45 PM from Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield.

Additionally, Bet365’s live in-play Championship service will provide live updates from the stadium starting from kick-off time.

In a crucial battle at the bottom of the table, Sheffield United secured a 1-0 victory against Rotherham United last Saturday at New York Stadium.

With three consecutive wins under their belt, Sheffield Wednesday has reignited their hopes of avoiding relegation, having scored five goals and kept two clean sheets in their recent streak.

Sitting at 23rd place in the Championship table with 35 points from 35 matches, Sheffield Wednesday is only three points away from safety with 11 games remaining.

Meanwhile, Plymouth Argyle’s momentum took a hit over the weekend with a 2-0 loss to Ipswich Town on their home turf.

Ian Foster’s Plymouth side ended a five-game winless streak across all competitions with a 2-0 victory over Middlesbrough on February 24.

Argyle’s recent poor run of form has dragged them into the relegation conversation, as they currently sit 16th in the Championship table, just two points above the drop zone.

