Sheff Wed v Leeds : what are the live streaming on tv options

Where to watch this EFL Championship game between Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United, including information on the kick off time, TV broadcast live schedule and streaming information.

Wednesday and Leeds United will face off in a Yorkshire Derby at Hillsborough on Friday night in a game with big implications at both ends of the Championship standings.

The Owls’ battle for survival in the Championship continued to gather momentum over the weekend as they came out on top against fellow strugglers Plymouth Argyle 1-0. Djeidi Gassama’s second-half strike was enough for the hosts to earn all three points in a tightly fought contest.

Where to watch a live stream

This EFL Championship match is broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Football channel. The match is set to start at 8:00 PM from Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield.

You can also use Bet365’s live in-play EFL live service will provide live match updates from the stadium starting from kick-off time.

That was Wednesday’s fifth win in six games and moved them within close proximity of safety, as they look motivated to avoid relegation this season. They are still in the relegation zone at the time of writing, but another three points on Friday will move them up to 15th place.

Easier said than done against a promotion-chasing Leeds United side arriving at Hillsborough with plenty of momentum on their side, having gone 11 Championship games unbeaten since the start of the year.

After putting on a somewhat stuttering performance in the 1-1 draw against Huddersfield Town away from home over the weekend, the Peacocks bounced back to winning ways with a narrow, hard-fought 1-0 victory over relegation strugglers Stoke City on Tuesday night.

They remain five points behind leaders Leicester City and two shy of second-placed Ipswich Town.

