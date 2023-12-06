Home - News - Sheff Utd v Liverpool live streaming

Tonight marks Liverpool’s first visit to Bramall Lane since 2021, as they face Sheffield United. For those looking to watch the match, details on TV broadcasts and live streaming options are available globally.

Sheffield United, having spent two seasons in the Championship, have returned to the Premier League, but their comeback has been challenging, with the team languishing at the bottom of the table.

What TV Channel in the UK?

The Sheffield Utd vs Liverpool match can be watched via the Amazon Prime channel tonight. Kick off time is 19:30 at Bramall Lane.

The team’s poor performance resulted in the dismissal of manager Paul Heckingbottom on Tuesday, with Chris Wilder stepping back into the role.

This managerial change might present a more formidable challenge for Liverpool in tonight’s game.

Sheffield United’s struggles in the Premier League have been evident, highlighted by their recent 5-0 loss to Burnley, marking a significant low point.

With 11 defeats in their 14 matches and their opponents averaging nearly 2.79 goals per match against them, it appears likely that their upcoming visitors could secure a sizable win. Betting on Liverpool with a -2 Asian handicap seems a prudent choice, implying a refund of the stake if Liverpool wins by a two-goal margin.

Liverpool has been a formidable offensive force this season and seems well-prepared to overpower Sheffield United.

Their recent 4-goal performance against Fulham, despite some defensive challenges, showcases their capability.

With Liverpool trailing Arsenal by just two points in the league standings and considering Arsenal’s own 5-0 triumph over Sheffield United earlier this season, Liverpool’s chances of a substantial victory seem promising.