Senegal v Gambia online – watch live streaming on TV

Where to watch Monday afternoon’s AFCON kick off between Senegal and Gambia, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Reigning champions Senegal will be aiming to kick off their title defence on a positive note when they take on Gambia at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations opener on Monday.

Making their fifth straight appearance in the competition and having finished as the runners-up in the 2019 edition, Sadio Mane’s Senegal won their first-ever AFCON trophy two years ago with a penalty-shootout victory against Mohamed Salah’s Egypt in the final.

Senegal are among the favourites to go deep once again and defend their crown.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is televised on Sky Sports Football in the United Kingdom today. You can live updates on the football section of the BBC website. Kick off time for the match is 2PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live stream service from the Charles Konan Banny Stadium.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

The Lions of Teranga must get off to a good start in a tricky-looking Group C, with Cameroon next up.

Gambia are no pushovers and will be targeting a major early upset as they look to build on the positivity from their debut AFCON campaign two years ago, where they made it all the way to the quarterfinals in 2022, beating Tunisia and Guinea in the process.

Their trip to the Ivory Coast for the competition was anything but ordinary, as their flight was forced into an emergency landing due to a lack of oxygen in the plane.

Fortunately, their aircraft incident had no major casualties, and head coach Tom Saintfiet will have a full squad to pick from for their opening match.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.