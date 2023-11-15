Second Series of Suspect returns on Channel 4 and Britbox

Production has started on the second season of “Suspect,” created by Eagle Eye Drama (known for “Before We Die,” “Professor T,” “The Couple Next Door”) with writers Joy Wilkinson (“Lockwood & Co,” “The Watch”) and David Allison (“The Couple Next Door,” “Marcella”). BritBox International is co-producing the series.

The eight-episode drama, distributed globally by Fremantle, is set to broadcast in 2024 on Channel 4 in the UK and on BritBox International in the US and Canada.

The new season continues the story from where the first season ended, featuring Anne-Marie Duff reprising her role as Dr. Susannah Newman. This season, Dr. Newman embarks on an urgent mission to stop a self-professed serial killer from committing another murder that night.

The plot thickens when Dr. Newman’s new client Jon, portrayed by Dominic Cooper, reveals under hypnosis his murderous intent, leading to a race against time to prevent another killing. With her former lover, Detective Superintendent Richard Grove (Ben Miller), unresponsive, Dr. Newman takes matters into her own hands to save a life, paralleling her past inability to save her daughter.

Joining the cast for season two are Dominic Cooper, Tamsin Greig, Vinette Robinson, Eddie Marsan, Celine Buckens, Nicholas Pinnock, and Gina McKee.

Anne-Marie Duff expressed excitement about deepening her character’s story, promising many twists and revelations. Ben Wadey from Channel 4 and Jo McGrath from Eagle Eye Drama echoed the sentiment, highlighting the compelling scripts and stellar cast.

Reemah Sakaan, CEO of BritBox International, and Jill Kellie from Fremantle also shared their enthusiasm for the engaging script and remarkable cast.

The series, directed by Carolina Giammetta, is written by Joy Wilkinson and David Allison. Executive producers include Jo McGrath, Walter Iuzzolino, Reemah Sakaan, and Stephen Nye, with Fremantle’s Lisa Honig playing a key role in the acquisition process.

“Suspect” is adapted from the Danish series “Forhøret” (Face to Face), created by Christoffer Boe and Anna Juul. The original series was produced by Miso Film, a Fremantle company. Christoffer Boe, Jonas Allen, and Peter Bose, who were executive producers on the original, continue their roles in “Suspect.”