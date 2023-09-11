Home - News - Scotland vs England : Where to watch a live stream of match

The frontrunners of their respective groups, Scotland and England, are set to conclude the international break with an eagerly awaited clash on Tuesday evening.

Scotland has been flawless in their qualifying series, racking up fifteen points and winning every match to sit atop their group.

With an 11-game winning streak, the team is on the cusp of qualifying for Euro 2024. Facing off against Harry Kane and his squad will serve as a meaningful benchmark, especially since the Three Lions are considered favorites to win next summer’s tournament in Germany.

Scotland is undeterred and aims to notch their first victory against England in this fixture since 1999, intending to give their rivals something to ponder on their journey home.

England experienced a hiccup with a draw against Ukraine after Oleksandr Zinchenko neutralized Kyle Walker’s goal. Despite this, the Three Lions remain in a comfortable position in their group.

Match Details

Date: Tuesday, 12th September 2023

Tuesday, 12th September 2023 Kick-off: 7:45 PM UK time

7:45 PM UK time Competition: International Friendly 2023

Where to Watch Scotland vs. England

In the UK, the match will be broadcast on Channel 4. For viewers in the US, Fox Sports 2 will be providing coverage.

UK: Channel 4

USA: Fox Sports 2

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League

Portugal: Sport TV2

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League

Canada: DAZN

Scotland Men’s Football National Team Form Guide

Cyprus (W), Georgia (W), Norway (W), Spain (W), Cyprus (W).

England Men’s Football National Team Form Guide

Ukraine (D), North Macedonia (W), Malta (W), Ukraine (W), Italy (W).