Scotland v Spain live streaming – watch on Viaplay Sports

Having remained undefeated in their five matches, Scotland has a chance to lock in their spot for Euro 2024 by holding off Spain. Such an accomplishment would rank among Steve Clarke’s top milestones.

The buzz suggests that Scotland might not only qualify but also leave a significant mark in the forthcoming tournament. Let’s take a look at this pivotal qualifier.

Scotland live stream TV channel news

For viewers in the UK and Ireland, the match will be on Viaplay Sports 1. The programme begins at 7PM, or you can also use Bet365’s Spain vs Scotland in play service.

Viaplay Sports 1 subscription for live streaming the game

Viaplay 1 is a live subscription service so to watch Scotland v Spain live streaming it’ll cost £9.99 a month to get access to the live feed.

Scotland Team to face Spain

Steve Clarke, Scotland’s head coach, has opted not to bring in a substitute for the sidelined Kieran Tierney. Moreover, he’ll have to strategize without Ryan Jack, the Rangers’ central midfielder, who got sidelined after a clash against Aberdeen.

He sat out two games leading up to the international hiatus and has subsequently withdrawn from the current team.

Spain Team

On the Spanish side, Luis de la Fuente faces challenges of his own. Key players from Barcelona, Pedri, as well as Dani Olmo and Marco Asensio, are sidelined due to injuries.

Young talent Lamine Yamal has reportedly exited the training session after a medical evaluation.