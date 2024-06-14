Home - News - Scotland v Germany live streaming, tv channel, where to watch

How to watch the Euro 2004 match between Germany and Scotland, with information on streaming and tv channel listings news.

On June 14th, the Allianz Arena in Munich will come alive as Germany and Scotland face off in their opening match of Euro 2024. With the home advantage, three-time champions Germany aim to make a strong start under the guidance of their new and notably young coach, Julian Nagelsmann.

At 36, Nagelsmann is Germany’s second-youngest coach and steps into a challenging role, tasked with reversing the team’s recent disappointments.

Germany’s performance in recent World Cups has been lackluster, failing to progress past the group stages, and they were eliminated in the Round of 16 at Euro 2020.

The presence of emerging talents like Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala brings a fresh wave of optimism, bolstering hopes of advancing comfortably in front of a home crowd.

Where to watch live stream of the game

The Euro 2024 curtain-raiser featuring Germany against Scotland is set for Friday, June 14, at the Allianz Arena in Munich, with kick-off at 8:00 PM UK time.

The live broadcast will be available from 6:30 PM on ITV, ITVX, and STV, providing fans with comprehensive coverage from the build-up to the final whistle. Additionally, for those interested in in-play experiences, live commentary will be available on Bet365 starting from kick-off.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ GambleAware.org #ad

Scotland, under Steve Clarke, surprised many by finishing second in a tough qualifying group that included Spain.

This achievement marks their consecutive European Championship appearances, a significant accomplishment given their long absence from major tournaments prior to Euro 2020. Scotland last won a Euro match in 1996 and faces a steep challenge in their tournament opener against Germany.

While the odds are against them, the Scots are hopeful of staying competitive and targeting success in their subsequent matches.

The historical backdrop features Germany’s dominance over Scotland since 2000, winning three out of their four encounters, with both teams scoring in each game. This pattern suggests another dynamic and goal-rich match could unfold in Munich.

As the teams prepare for their showdown, the atmosphere in Munich is set to be electric.

Germany enters the tournament with high expectations and a promising squad, while Scotland looks to defy the odds and make an impact.

This match will not only set the tone for Germany’s campaign but will also test Scotland’s resolve and strategy under pressure.