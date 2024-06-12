Home - News - Scotland v Germany live streaming, tv channel, kick off time

As the countdown clock nears its end, the Tartan Army is set to invade Germany for Scotland’s first match at Euro 2024 in Munich.

Thousands of supporters are gearing up to travel by various means of transportation, with global attention focused on the Allianz Arena as the tournament kicks off.

This is a monumental event, and Andy Robertson will be beaming with pride as he captains Steve Clarke’s squad in the Group A opener.

Scotland aims to make history by advancing past the group stage at a major tournament for the first time.

Germany v Scotland live stream

The Euro 2024 opener between Germany and Scotland is scheduled to take place at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Friday, June 14, kicking off at 8:00 PM UK time.

Viewers can catch the live broadcast starting at 6:30 PM on ITV, ITVX, and STV, ensuring fans don’t miss a moment of the action. You can also go in play, with live commentary from Bet365 starting at the kick off time.

Given their past eight losses to Germany, the odds seem stacked against them, but the team remains optimistic and is eyeing a major upset.

Scotland last defeated Germany 25 years ago in a friendly, and a victory this Friday would be heralded as one of the most astounding upsets in the nation’s sporting history.