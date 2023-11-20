Home - News - Sarah Ferguson This Morning Agony Aunt revealed

Sarah Ferguson, previously married to Prince Andrew, has shifted her career to television. Post-divorce in 1996, she has authored novels and produced films, including “The Young Victoria.”

Now, at 64, she is set to become a regular agony aunt on TV, offering love and relationship advice. As a grandmother to three, Sarah resides at Royal Lodge, albeit separately from Prince Andrew.

Her diverse career includes starring in “Finding Sarah,” a mini-series with Oprah Winfrey, and producing a documentary about Prince Albert’s mother in 2019.

During the pandemic, she launched “Storytime with Fergie and Friends” on YouTube, and in May 2023, she co-hosted the podcast “Tea Talks with the Duchess & Sarah.”

Currently, she’s making a guest appearance as editor on “This Morning,” co-hosting the show, and set to take on a new role as an agony aunt for the program, confirmed by ITV.

Sarah expressed excitement for live TV and her new role on the show, eager to explore topics of personal interest.

The Duchess commented:

“I have appeared on This Morning before, but this time I am coming back in a very different role.

“I love live TV and am an enormous fan of the show, and the whole team is always lovely to deal with.

“I’m looking forward to being there for the whole morning, and thrilled to be guest editing the show, which will mean getting to explore some topics that I’m passionate about.”