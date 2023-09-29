Home - News - Ryder Cup live streaming – TV Channel and Replays

The Ryder Cup at the immaculate Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome is gearing up to be a spectacular event.

The wait for the Ryder Cup is finally over. After a two-year hiatus, Team Europe is gearing up to reclaim the trophy, following their significant loss to Team US at Whistling Straits in 2021.

Now, the prestigious event returns to European grounds with Italy’s Marco Simone Golf & Country Club set to welcome the crème de la crème of American and European golf.

Where can I watch on TV?

In the UK, Sky Sports offers television coverage of the Ryder Cup this year. The anticipation for the Ryder Cup 2023 is palpable.

Golf enthusiasts looking for live streaming options can find some free coverage of the event on platforms like YouTube, and there are also options to watch the Ryder Cup live stream for free through specific online sources.

You can check out the Ryder Cup’s detailed schedule for 2023 to ensure you don’t miss out on any of the action.

The event will kick off with an opening ceremony, capturing the grandeur and history of the competition. For US viewers, NBC will be broadcasting the Ryder Cup, offering insights into the format of the matches and in-depth coverage.

If you happen to miss any of the live action, look out for the Ryder Cup TV schedule replay to catch up on all the moments from the greens.

Who are the main Ryder Cup players?

Leading the charge for the US is the world’s top-ranked player, Scottie Scheffler, while Team Europe boasts the formidable No. 2, Rory McIlroy.

Will McIlroy and the rejuvenated European Team seek redemption, or can Scheffler and the US team maintain their hold on the coveted trophy?

Ryder Cup Course

The venue, bordered by delicate fescues, will transform into a golfer’s paradise for the next four days. Two closely competitive teams are ready to battle it out.

US captain Zach Johnson faced criticism for his captain’s choices, swaying the odds in Europe’s favor.

There isn’t a specific advantage based on the course design at Marco Simone GC. It presents a comprehensive golf challenge, though the stronger hitters from both teams might bypass some sections for more favorable approach shots.

Ultimately, the player’s caliber will determine the outcome. The Americans hold an edge with all but two of their players ranked within the world’s top 20. Yet, the Europeans aren’t to be underestimated, boasting three of the world’s top four – Rory McIlroy, John Rahm, and Viktor Hovland, with Matt Fitzpatrick also in the top 10.

Considering past performance, many European players have the added advantage of having played at Marco Simone GC during the Italian Open.

Robert Macintyre and Nicolai Hojgaard both clinched victories in this tournament on this course.

Who are the Ryder Cup Captains?

Originally, Henrik Stenson was chosen as Europe’s captain. However, following his association with LIV Golf, he was replaced by Luke Donald.

Donald boasts an illustrious Ryder Cup history, having represented Europe in four editions. He clinched victories in 2004, 2006, 2010, and 2012, collecting a commendable 10.5 points across 15 matches.

Although Thomas Bjorn and Edoardo Molinari were first selected as vice-captains by Stenson, Donald decided to retain them. He later included Nicolas Colsaerts from the 2012 team and appointed Jose Maria Olazabal, the 2012 captain, in early August.

On the other side, Zach Johnson is at the helm for Team USA. Having participated in five Ryder Cups, he has an impressive win rate of 52.94%.

Steve Stricker, the 2021 captain, was the first to be named as vice-captain, followed by Davis Love III, who captained in 2012 and 2016.

The trio of Jim Furyk, Fred Couples, and Stewart Cink rounds off the leadership team, serving as the third, fourth, and fifth vice-captains respectively.