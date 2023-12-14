Home - News - Royale Union SG v Liverpool live streaming, TV channel, where to watch

How to watch the Europa League match between Royale Union SG and Liverpool FC , including information on the Europa League TV broadcast schedule and stream news.

Liverpool make the trip to Lotto Park in Belgium to lock horns against Union SG in their final UEFA Europa League Group E fixture on Thursday night.

With a four-point buffer at the top of Group E, Liverpool have already wrapped up the top spot and come into their final Europa League game of 2023 with no pressure at all.

The Reds will head straight for the last-16 in March, no matter the result on Thursday.

That means manager Jurgen Klopp will have the luxury to rotate his lineup for this visit to Brussels, with one eye on Sunday’s encounter with Manchester United as they continue their Premier League title push, having edged Crystal Palace in relatively unconvincing fashion last weekend.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is live streaming on TnT Sports in the UK, although a subscription is required to watch all the Europa League games tonight.

You can alternatively use Bet365's Europa League in play service.

For Union Saint-Gilloise, they are still within a shot of snatching second place in Group E and securing their spot in the knockout rounds if they take care of business against Liverpool and second-placed Toulouse loses to LASK Linz.

Should Union SG finish third in the group, they will drop down into the Europa Conference League playoffs, but a potential fourth-place finish would see them fall out of Europe completely.

Liverpool and goals looks the value

Liverpool is set to journey to Belgium shortly before their important match against Manchester United, a game likely already weighing on Jurgen Klopp’s thoughts.

Fortunately for Klopp, Liverpool has secured a spot in the Europa League’s last 16, clinching the lead in Group E.

Union Saint-Gilloise retains a slim possibility of advancing to the knockout round play-offs, but Toulouse is currently predicted to claim the runner-up position.

Union must adopt an offensive strategy, and they are expected to find some success against what is anticipated to be Liverpool’s secondary squad. Nonetheless, Liverpool’s team, even in this competition, is expected to demonstrate significant attacking strength.

Back Liverpool to win and the over 2.5 goals.