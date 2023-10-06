Home - News - Rowley Mile Newmarket tips

ITV’s coverage continues this Saturday at Newmarket’s Rowley Mile, featuring the standout Sun Chariot Stakes.

This one-mile race puts the spotlight on fillies and mares, with the acclaimed Group 1 champion Inspiral set to be ridden by the consistent Frankie Dettori.

The soon-to-retire Dettori is inching towards a milestone of 500 victories at Newmarket, and what better way than to achieve it in another Group 1?

Out of the eight races broadcasted on terrestrial TV, three are from Newmarket, four from Ascot—including a noteworthy 7f handicap—and a final race from Redcar showcasing the Two-Year-Old Trophy.

The action begins on ITV4 at 13:10.

14:45 Two-Year-Old Trophy

Though the turnout for this coveted prize has dwindled to 11 runners, it still features top-tier juvenile talents. Dragon Leader is particularly eye-catching.

Having earned over £200,000 for his team, his flawless streak was halted at Doncaster in softer conditions. However, with a return to firmer ground, he’s poised for another top spot.

15:15 Sun Chariot Stakes

The intergenerational showdown among fillies and mares has drawn the esteemed Andre Fabre from France. He enters Mqse De Sevigne, a two-time Group 1 champion in France. While Fabre seldom makes an unfruitful international trip, his filly might face stiff competition from Inspiral.

Having faced a minor setback at Royal Ascot, Inspiral was later outperformed by Paddington in the Sussex Stakes. Nevertheless, she made a triumphant comeback, winning the Jacques Le Marois for the second consecutive year. Her dominance is expected to continue.

15:35 Howden Challenge

With a penchant for hosting lucrative straight handicaps, Ascot doesn’t disappoint with this race featuring 18 contenders.

Favourites like Baradar and Popmaster, along with the seasoned Quinault, are in the mix. Yet, there are intriguing bets elsewhere.

Atrium, who faced a setback at Sandown, has twice claimed victory at Ascot and excels in straight races. A return to this familiar track could set him up for a notable performance.