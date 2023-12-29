Home - News - Rotherham v Sunderland live streaming – Can I watch on TV?

How to watch the Championship kick off between Rotherham Utd and Sunderland FC, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Rock-bottom Rotherham United will entertain playoff hopefuls Sunderland at the New York Stadium in their final Championship match of 2023 on Friday night.

The Millers’ rode their luck to earn a battling 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough after Michael Carrick’s side dominated the proceedings, but paid the price for their wastefulness in front of goal when Cohen Bramall scored with a strike of fortune as his mishit cross ended up in the back of the net.

What TV channel is the game on?

This Friday evening match from Rotherham is not live streaming on Sky Sports Main Event or the Sky Sports Football channel in the United Kingdom as they’ve gone for a different featured game to broadcast instead. Kick off time for the match is 7:45PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s Football in play service live from Rotherham’s New York Stadium.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

The hosts’ had been on an 11-game winless streak dating back to October.

That run had seen the sacking of Matt Taylor as manager, and Rotherham tumbled to the bottom of the Championship, but an unexpected three points last time out has at least revived some optimism.

Sunderland also returned to winning ways on Boxing Day as former Rangers’ boss Michael Beale clinched his first win as the Black Cats’ manager after Jack Clarke’s 82nd-minute goal proved enough to clinch all three points against fellow play-off contenders Hull City and move back into the Championship top-six.

The result saw them right the wrongs of their hefty 3-0 defeat against Coventry City in Beale’s first game in charge over the weekend, and they will now be looking to put together some positive results and build momentum heading into the New Year.

Rotherham are desperate for points as their relegation battle begins in earnest.