Rotherham v Stoke live streaming – Where can I watch on TV?

Where to watch the afternoon off between Rotherham United and Stoke City, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Relegation-battlers Rotherham United will entertain Stoke City to the New York Stadium on Saturday afternoon, hoping to extend their unbeaten streak to four games in the Championship.

After a dismal first half of the campaign, The Millers’ currently find themselves at the foot of the league standings, having collected just 18 points from 26 rounds so far, seven points off safety places.

However, things are finally seeming to click for Leam Richardson’s side as they went on a brilliant three-match unbeaten streak prior to their narrow 1-0 FA Cup exit to Premier League side Fulham last weekend.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is not televised on Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Football channel in the United Kingdom today due to the broadcast restrictions set in the UK. You can get live match updates on Final Score on BBC1. Kick off time for the match is 3:00PM.

The positive run of results included a 1-0 surprise win over Middlesbrough, and credible draws against promotion hopefuls Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers.

Stoke City also put up a noble fight against Premier League opposition in Brighton in their FA Cup third-round tie, and were equal at 2-2 after Lewis Baker’s second-half spot kick, but they were undone by Brazilian striker Joao Pedro’s quick-fire brace.

In the Championship, recently-appointed Potters’ boss Steven Schumacher couldn’t have asked for a better start to lift in charge, and is currently enjoying a four-game unbeaten streak that includes an impressive point last time out as they held automatic promotion contenders Ipswich Town to a 0-0 share of spoils.

