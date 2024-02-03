Home - News - Rotherham v Southampton live streaming – is the match on TV?

Where to watch this Saturday afternoon Championship match kick off between Rotherham Utd and high flying Southampton FC, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Looking to continue their assault towards the top-two places, Southampton make the trip to the New York Stadium to take on rock-bottom Rotherham United in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

The Millers’ have certainly shown signs of increased competence in recent weeks and can be tough to break down under Leam Richardson, but they remain rooted to the foot of the Championship table, and are without a win in their past four second-tier games.

What channel is the game on?

The match is not televised on Sky Sports Football orSky Sports Main Event in the United Kingdom due to broadcast restrictions. You can get updates on the BBC Football website. Kick off time for the match is 3PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Rotherham.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Last time out in the Championship, the hosts were on pace to pick up a precious victory and three points against Michael Carrick’s mid-table Middlesbrough, only for Boro squeeze out a draw thanks to a late Marcus Forss goal.

The Saints, meanwhile, are sitting at the other end of the table, and are pushing to secure an automatic promotion place, with 58 points collected from 28 games putting them within a point behind second-placed Ipswich Town.

The visitors’ kept their impressive 22-game unbeaten run across all competitions going last time out when Stuart Armstong’s late strike helped them to draw 1-1 against Watford in the FA Cup fourth round.

Prior to that, Russell Martin’s cruised to a comfortable 3-1 victory at Swansea City.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.