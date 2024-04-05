Home - News - Rotherham v Plymouth live: where to watch on TV

Where to watch the Friday night game between Rotherham Utd and Plymouth Argyle, as I bring you the latest live streaming information and TV listings.

I’m looking forward to this one as Rotherham really need maximum points as the Sky cameras come to the Aesseal New York Stadium in Yorkshire.

This week, we saw Plymouth make a decisive change, sacking manager Ian Foster.

It’s a move I think they’re hoping will bring a new energy and halt their concerning slide toward the relegation zone. Argyle are facing a crucial challenge against the bottom team, Rotherham, next.

What TV channel is the game on?

Sky Sports Football (Channel 403). The match is televised on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. Kick off time for the Rotherham Plymouth game is 8:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live television service from Rotherham from the kick off time.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

While the numbers haven’t officially doomed Rotherham yet, the atmosphere around the New York Stadium feels resigned to a return to League One next season.

This Friday night’s game in South Yorkshire is pivotal for Plymouth, especially after they rolled the dice by dismissing Foster.

Argyle have brought in Neil Dewsnip and Kevin Nancekivell as interim managers.

Their immediate goal is to end Plymouth’s alarming drop. This match against Rotherham seems like the perfect opportunity to snap a six-game winless streak and add some much-needed points/

Back in February, Plymouth was in a relatively comfortable 15th position, eight points clear of the bottom three. But since then, their form has drastically declined, with only five points from a possible 33 and a severe goal drought.

Now, Plymouth finds themselves precariously at 21st, just one point above Huddersfield. With confidence waning, this away game won’t be easy.

The pressure is intensely on Plymouth. Rotherham, for their part, may have been down for a while, but their 2-1 victory over Millwall last week – only their fourth win of the season – showed they’re not going down without a fight.

In that game, Leam Richardson’s team relied heavily on goalkeeper Viktor Johansson, as they struggled against Millwall’s attacks.

For Plymouth fans, there might be a silver lining in playing away from home.

At Home Park, the team hasn’t found the net in the last five games. Players like Morgan Whittaker might find more space to make an impact at the New York Stadium.

Remembering the reverse fixture, where Plymouth won 3-2 Argyle are still 18 points ahead of Rotherham.

I’d expect Plymouth to come away from this game with at least a point.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.