Rotherham v Middlesbrough live streaming – where to watch on tv

How to watch the Boxing Day kick off between Rotherham Utd and Middlesbrough, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Bottom-of-the-table Rotherham United will strive for a morale-boosting victory when they host playoff hopefuls Middlesbrough at the New York Stadium on Boxing Day.

After just hanging on to their Championship status last season, things haven’t gone as planned for the Millers so far this term, as they find themselves languishing rock-bottom of the second-tier table with two wins from 23 games.

What TV channel is the game on?

This Saturday afternoon is not live streaming on Sky Sports Main Event or the Sky Sports Football channel in the United Kingdom but is available through Viaplay 1 in Scandanavia.. Kick off time for the match is 3PM.

And they are slipping further away from safety with each passing week, and come into this game in torrid form, having gone winless in their past eleven games and losing four on the spin, including a fairly modest 3-0 thrashing at the hands of table-toppers Leicester City.

In stark contrast, Middlesbrough come into the Boxing Day fixture in buoyed mood after stringing together a three-game winning streak in all competitions.

They began their positive run with a 2-1 victory over Swansea City, then thrashed third-tier Port Vale 3-0 in the EFL Cup quarter-final before edging out West Brom 1-0 over the weekend courtesy of a goal from Morgan Rogers just before the half-time break.

As a result, Michael Carrick’s side have moved to 11th in the EFL Championship, with just three points separating them from a place in the play-offs.