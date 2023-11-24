Home - News - Rotherham v Leeds Live Streaming Friday Night EFL

Rotherham United will face Leeds United in a Championship Yorkshire derby tonight in front of the Sky Sports cameras with both sides going in opposite directions in the league.

Leeds United aims to maintain their strong performance and keep pace with the top two teams, Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

Rotherham United, currently in the third-to-last position, is conducting interviews for a new manager and in all sorts of trouble.

What TV Channel is the game on?

This Friday night match up is broadcast live on Sky Sports Football channel in the United Kingdom. The kick off time is at 8PM from Rotherham’s Aesseal New York Stadium.

Alternatively you can use Bet365's live in play service which will begin at the kick off time of 8PM.

The Miller’s previous manager, Matt Taylor, was dismissed after a 5-0 defeat by Watford, having served for 13 months.

Rob Scott, the club’s head of recruitment, has prepared a list of potential replacements, prioritizing those with Championship experience.

Candidates like Gary Rowett, Nathan Jones, Chris Wilder, and Leam Richardson are rumored to be considered, while Neil Warnock, a well-known figure, has publicly declined interest.

The team is not expected to make an appointment before the upcoming Yorkshire derby, leaving assistant manager Wayne Carlisle in charge for now.

Rotherham United is struggling with only two wins in the 2023/24 season, both at home, and is four points from safety.

In contrast, Leeds United is thriving in third place, with three recent wins and six out of seven matches yielding maximum points.

Leeds United’s player Georginio Rutter, who recently returned from France’s Under-21 team, is dealing with an abdominal issue and may miss the game tonight.