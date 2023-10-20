Home - News - Rotherham v Ipswich : Live Streaming on TV

As Friday night lights up with football action after the October international hiatus, Rotherham United is set to face Ipswich Town.

Rotherham, currently struggling in the Championship, haven’t tasted victory in their last six outings. They’ll be keen to turn things around when they host the match.

Contrastingly, Ipswich Town is riding high, placed second on the table with a tally of 28 points. They’re trailing the table-toppers, Leicester City, by just a couple of points.

Where to watch Rotherham v Ipswich Town live on TV

For those in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be broadcasting the game live on Friday night. You can also go live in play with Bet365.

Match kick off time and date

Date: 20th October 2023, Friday

20th October 2023, Friday Time: 8:00 PM (UK)

8:00 PM (UK) Tournament: EFL Championship 2023/24

Rotherham Utd past games

While Ipswich are flying high, Rotherham are in a bit of trouble already.

So far, the only solace for Rotherham supporters has been witnessing a singular league victory, albeit an impressive one, as they overcame a robust Norwich team with a 2-1 scoreline in the early moments of September.

With a meager tally of six points from 11 matches, the times are indeed challenging for this Yorkshire outfit.

Southampton FC (D)

Bristol City (L)

Cardiff City FC (L)

Preston North End FC (D)

Millwall FC (L)

Ipswich Town form guide

Ipswich is cruising on a promotion euphoria, showing all signs of a squad that will be in the spotlight during the crucial encounters of spring 2024. The Tractor Boys have faced defeat only once, succumbing to a thrilling 3-4 loss against Leeds United.

Under the guidance of Kieran McKenna, it’s not just about narrowly clinching victories. The team has triumphed in nine of their last 10 matches and sits atop the scoring charts, having pierced the opponent’s net 25 times.