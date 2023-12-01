Home - News - Ronnie O’Sullivan v Zhou Yuelong live streaming, start time

Its the quarter finals of the UK Snooker Championship as Ronnie O’Sullivan takes on Zhou Yuelong later this afternoon.

O’Sullivan, known as “The Rocket,” is of course favourite to proceed but his Chinese opponent could prove a tough challenge for the Londoner.

The Rocket’s recent form has been impressive, especially when he won six consecutive frames against Scot Stuart McGill in the first round, though he made some errors in his close 6-5 second-round victory over Robert Milkins.

Where can I watch?

The Ronnie O’Sullivan match begins at 1PM UK time and you can watch every frame using the BBC Iplayer.

Alternatively you can use Bet365’s live in play service which will show every frame live throughout their website and mobile app.

O’Sullivan is aiming for his eighth UK Championship title this week, with Zhou Yuelong being his next opponent. Zhou earned his quarter-final position by defeating John Higgins, another prominent player from the ‘Class of ’92’, this past Wednesday.

Reflecting on his own performance, O’Sullivan, often referred to as ‘The Rocket’, shared with Eurosport his difficulties during the game.

He admitted to a tough start, missing shots widely, and feeling unsettled even with a 4-2 lead. He described his play as lacking flow, with mis-timed shots and errors scattered throughout the game.

Zhou, on the other hand, often struggles in high-pressure situations, which top players typically exploit.

His track record in major finals is underwhelming: he was defeated without winning a frame, 9-0, by Robertson in his first ranking event final, and in his second, he lost 9-4 to Mark Allen, conceding eight straight frames after leading 4-1.

If Ronnie’s head is in the right place he should have no problems progressing to the semi finals.