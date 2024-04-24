Home - News - Ronnie O’Sullivan v Jackson Page on TV today – live streaming and start time

The 2024 World Championship is underway and we’ve already seen plenty of upsets so far. Will we see another today?

Crowd favourite Ronnie O’Sullivan starts his 2024 World Championship quest to secure his eighth title at the Crucible, with few expecting him to face significant challenges in his initial match against the relatively inexperienced Jackson Page.

O’Sullivan, along with Judd Trump, has been a standout this season, and he arrives in Sheffield aiming to match the feats of Steve Davis, Stephen Hendry, and Mark Williams by capturing all three Triple Crown events in a single season.

Where can I watch and what time does the match start?

The O’Sullivan v Jackson Page match at the Crucible has a start time of 2.30PM and you can watch every frame using the BBC iPlayer.

Alternatively you can use Bet365’s live in play service which will show every frame from the Crucible live throughout the day via their website and mobile app.

His triumphs at the Masters and the UK Championship have showcased him at his best, contributing to his total of five titles this season.

Notably, O’Sullivan has only once been ousted in the opening round of the World Championship since 2003.

Facing him is the talented Welshman, Jackson Page, who at 22 is making his second appearance at the World Championship. He previously showed promise by defeating Barry Hawkins 10-7 in the first round two years ago.

Facing O’Sullivan—known as the Rocket—is an entirely different challenge, and it is expected that O’Sullivan will leverage his vast experience to secure a decisive win.

