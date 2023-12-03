Home - News - Ronnie O’ Sullivan v Ding Junhui live streaming UK Championship Final

Ronnie O’ Sullivan takes on old friend and rival Ding Junhui in the final of the UK Snooker Championship this afternoon.

The Rocket is poised to set a remarkable record as both the youngest and oldest UK Championship winner if he defeats Ding Junhui in the tournament’s 47th final at the York Barbican on Sunday.

O’Sullivan, in pursuit of an unprecedented eighth title at this ranking event, marks the 30th anniversary of his first major win.

Meanwhile, Ding aims for his fourth victory in the championship.

Where can I watch and what time does the match start?

The UK Championship Final match begins at 1PM UK time and you can watch every frame using the BBC iPlayer.

If O’Sullivan, who turns 48 on Tuesday, wins the £250,000 first prize at the UK Championship at age 47, he will set a unique record as both the oldest and youngest winner of this prestigious tournament, achieving his eighth UK title, a record-extending feat.

Ronnie O’Sullivan advanced to the UK Championship final with a victory over Hossein Vafaei on Saturday, setting up a clash with Ding Junhui.

In his pursuit of an unprecedented eighth title, O’Sullivan, known as “The Rocket,” outclassed Vafaei in the semifinal.

Later, Ding secured his spot in the final by defeating Judd Trump 6-4 in the evening match.

O’Sullivan’s performance, particularly a shot that left a BBC commentator perplexed, highlighted his exceptional form in the latter stages of the tournament.

Vafaei, reflecting on his match, conceded that O’Sullivan’s prowess was a key factor in his own underperformance, acknowledging the unique challenge posed by the 47-year-old snooker icon.

Play is set to get underway in this best of 19 frame final at 1PM.