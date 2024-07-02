Home - News - Romania v Holland live streaming on TV – where to watch game

Romania played out a 1-1 draw in their last game against Slovakia. The point was enough for them to secure first place in Group E, with all four teams in the group finishing on four points.

With this achievement, they would have hoped for an easier draw in the last 16, but the Dutch have looked far from unbeatable.

What TV Channel is the game on?

The Euro 2024 opener between Romania and the Netherlands is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 2nd kicking off at 5:00 PM UK time.

Viewers can catch the live broadcast starting at 5:00 PM on ITV, ITVX, and STV, ensuring fans don’t miss a moment of the action. You can also go in play, with live commentary from Bet365 starting at the kick off time.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ GambleAware.org #ad

Netherlands’ Inconsistent Group Stage Performance

Ronaldo Koeman’s side started strong with a win against Poland, but it was all downhill from there.

The Netherlands were content with a 0-0 draw against France in their second game, though it was a lackluster performance. Austria almost overwhelmed them in the early stages of their final group game, and although the Dutch managed to recover, they still ended up losing 3-2.

Betting on Bart Verbruggen’s Saves

With the Netherlands looking fragile, we are backing Bart Verbruggen to make at least three saves in this match.

This bet was successful in all three of their group matches, with the goalkeeper averaging four saves per game.

With Poland finishing bottom of Group D, they still managed to force six saves from Verbruggen.

Romania’s Offensive Pressure

Romania forced an average of 3.33 saves per game in the group stages.

This bet landed in two of those matches. The exception was the 3-0 win over Ukraine, where the commanding lead meant they showed little in the way of attacking impetus as the game wore on.

As Romania prepares to face the Netherlands in the last 16, their strong group stage performance and the Dutch’s recent vulnerabilities set the stage for an intriguing match.

Both teams have shown their strengths and weaknesses, making this a key encounter to watch.