Rennes v West Ham : Watch Friendly Live on TV

David Moyes and his West Ham Utd side will continue their journey in Europe with a friendly match against French side Rennes today.

The Hammers already enjoyed European success last season and will look to continue their fine pre season form as the Premier League season approaches.

Declan Rice may have left the club, moving to Arsenal but the squad is still strong enough to improve on last season’s finish.

Having set a strong starting pace, Rennes will now have a break from facing their fellow French teams until the beginning of the 2023-24 Ligue 1 season.

Before that, they have an upcoming match against West Ham, followed by a trip to Burton upon Trent to take on Nottingham Forest on August 2.

How to watch and stream West Ham Utd match

For viewers eager to catch the Rennes vs. West Ham United friendly match on TV or via live stream, here are the broadcasting options:

In the UK the match will be available on the West Ham United YouTube channel, which can be accessed through a subscription based service.

Having consistently challenged at the top of the Ligue 1 standings, Les Rouges et Noir narrowly missed their chance to return to the prestigious Champions League last season.

Their impressive fourth-place finish with 68 points secures them a spot in the Europa League group stage.

The determination of whether Genesio’s team will be in Pot 1 or Pot 2 for the group-stage draw in September remains to be seen.

If they end up in Pot 2, Saturday’s game against West Ham could serve as a glimpse of what future European encounters may hold.