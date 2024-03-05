Home - News - Real Sociedad v PSG : watch live streaming

Where to watch the Real Sociedad vs PSG Champions League match on TV, including information on the kick off time, TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

TV Channels by Country

Country TV Channel Bosnia and Herzegovina Arena Sport (BiH) Croatia Arena Sport (Cro) Serbia Arena Sport (Ser) Australia beIN Sports (Aus), Stan Sport (Aus) Middle East and North Africa beIN Sports MENA France Canal+ Foot (Fra) Greece COSMOTE Sport Cyprus Cytavision Sports Germany DAZN Deutsch Romania Digi Sport 2 (Rom), Orange Sport (Rom), Prima Sport 2 (Rom) Portugal Eleven Sports 2 (Por) Bulgaria Max Sport 4 (Bul) Russia MEGOGO Finland MTV Katsomo (Fin), MTV Urheilu (Fin) Czech Republic Nova Sport 3 (Cze) Poland Polsat Sport Premium 2 Hungary Sport 1 (Hun) Austria Sky Sport (Aut) Italy Sky Sport (Ita) Netherlands Ziggo Kanaal 14, Ziggo Sport Select Albania SuperSport Latin America TNT Sports Denmark TV3 Sport (Den), Viaplay (Den) Sociedad vs PSG

Trailing by two goals following last month’s first leg in Paris, Real Sociedad will aim to overturn Paris Saint-Germain’s lead in the Champions League last-16 tie at the Reale Arena on Tuesday night.

Real Sociedad come into this encounter in dire form, having won just one of their past nine games and riding on a three-game losing streak.

They crashed to a 3-2 defeat at Sevilla on Saturday, while they were also knocked out of the Copa del Rey last week after losing on penalties to Mallorca in the semi-finals.

What TV channel is the game on

This Champions League match will be broadcast live in the UK on the TnT Sports channel. Viewers can also get live updates through Sky Sports Newsdesk.

The match is set to start at 8:00 PM from the Reale Arena in San Sebastian.

Additionally, Bet365’s live Champions League service will provide in playy updates from the stadium starting from kick-off.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

While the hosts have their work cut out for them this midweek, PSG already have one foot in the Champions League quarter finals after winning the first tie 2-0 at Parc des Princes thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappe and Bradley Barcola.

For all the mess around the Mbappe-PSG saga right now, the visitors boast a healthy lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table, and stretched their undefeated run to 20 games at Monaco on Friday night, but the Parisians have now drawn back-to-back matches with Stade Rennais (0-0) and AS Monaco (0-0).

They are under no pressure here, may go all-out at La Real on Tuesday, and should have enough to claim victory here.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.