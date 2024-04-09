Home - News - Real Madrid v Manchester City live streaming – where to watch on TV today

The first leg of the Champions League quarter finals begin with Real Madrid taking on Man City. Here’s how you can watch Manchester City online and on TV today.

The Champions League is set to feature another potentially memorable match as Real Madrid hosts Manchester City, the reigning treble winners, at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

What time does the Real Madrid Man City game kick off? The Real Madrid vs Manchester City match is set for a kick-off at 8pm BST on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

The Real Madrid vs Manchester City match is set for a kick-off at 8pm BST on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

This clash comes with only eight teams left in the tournament. Real Madrid is on track to clinch their thirty-sixth La Liga title, leading Barcelona by eight points with only eight matches remaining.

What TV channel is the game on?

The Real Madrid vs Man City match will be televised on TnT Sports 2 Football in the UK today, with a kick-off time scheduled for 20:00 PM GMT.

Additionally, Bet365 offers a live in-play service starting from the kick-off time at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu.

After the weekend football Manchester City now sits in third place in the Premier League, trailing Arsenal and Liverpool by a single point.

Aiming for consecutive trebles, the Cityzens are also in pursuit of their second Champions League title.

Manchester City has shown exceptional form in the Champions League, winning all eight of their matches, though they have managed only one clean sheet.

In their six Champions League encounters since 2020, these two teams have consistently demonstrated high-scoring matches, with both teams finding the net in five of these games.

Expectations are high for Manchester City to take something back to the Etihad as both teams look to stay in the tie, setting up a mouth watering return leg.

