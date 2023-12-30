Home - News - Raymond van Barneveld v Luke Littler live streaming on TV

Where to watch the PDC World Championship Darts on Saturday, with Raymond Van Barneveld facing sixteen year old Luke Littler, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and stream news.

In the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, Raymond van Barneveld, a past champion, faces 16 year old player Luke Littler in the last sixteen in what promises to be an intriguing encounter.

After a defeat to Darin Young in 2020, Raymond van Barneveld walked away from the sport, only to make a comeback less than 18 months later.

This return was marked by his qualification for the 2022 World Championships. In that tournament, van Barneveld, often referred to as “Barney,” was defeated 3-1 by Rob Cross and then experienced a 4-0 loss to Gerwyn Price in the third round the following year.

What TV channel is the darts on?

The Van Barneveld match is live streaming on Sky Sports Darts this evening, with the order of play starting at 7:15PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live darts service which is streaming the games from Ally Pally this year.

Ranked 29th, van Barneveld faced Radek Szaganski in his first match before Christmas, delivering a strong performance with an average close to 100, leading to a 3-1 win. He continued his momentum with a 4-1 victory over Jim Williams in the third round, despite a lower average of 89.16.

Van Barneveld didn’t have to exert his best effort against Williams, a previous BDO finalist who had a higher average but struggled with his doubles, hitting only seven out of 28 attempts.

After gaining a 3-1 lead and being one leg away from winning at 2-0, Van Barneveld missed five chances to finish the match, giving Williams a chance to catch up in the set.

However, with the enthusiastic support of the large crowd at Ally Pally, Van Barneveld successfully hit double eight, securing his win and advancing to the last 16 for the first time since 2018.

Luke Littler, the current World Youth Champion, has made a remarkable entrance in his first World Championships. Known as “The Nuke,”

Littler made a significant statement by defeating former BDO champion Christian Kist with a 3-0 sweep in the first round. He showcased his skill by achieving an impressive average of 106 during his debut at Ally Pally.

The 16-year-old continued his winning streak by beating Andrew Gilding in the second round. This match proved to be more challenging, but Littler still emerged victorious with a 3-1 score.

In the third round, Littler maintained his strong form, securing a 4-1 win against Matt Campbell. During this match, he maintained an impressive average of 97.19, further establishing his prowess in the tournament.

This has all the hallmarks of being a classic tonight.