Rangers vs Motherwell : Where to watch live on tv today

Where to watch this Rangers vs Motherwell Scottish Premiership kick off on TV in the UK, including information on the TV channel live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Scottish Premiership table-toppers Rangers will be out to protect their perfect 100% record in 2024 when they host Motherwell at Ibrox Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Gers withstood a tricky challenge on Wednesday night at Rugby Park, as they rallied from behind to win 2-1 against Kilmarnock to stay two points clear at the top of the table.

The hosts were made to sweat, though. They went behind early due to an 11th-minute spot-kick turned in by Daniel Armstrong, but they came out of their shells in the second half and turned the game around thanks to quick-fire goals from James Tavernier and Tom Lawrence.

What TV channel is the game on

Due to broadcasting restrictions in Scotland, the match will not be televised live on Sky Sports Football.

Live updates can be followed on social media and through Sky Sports Newsdesk. Live commentary can be found on local radio in Glasgow and Motherwell.

The kickoff is set for 3:00 PM at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow. Additionally, Bet365’s live in-play service will provide real-time updates from the stadium starting from kickoff.

That stretched their winning streak to 11 games across all competitions, but their goal difference cushion has nearly vanished, with Celtic winning 7-1 against Dundee in midweek, so Philippe Clement’s side cannot afford a slip-up, and can come back to haunt them down the line in the title race.

Motherwell, meanwhile, got back to winning ways in midweek, coming from behind to beat a struggling Livingston side 3-2 in West Lothian.

The results snapped the Steelmen’s four-game winless run in the Premiership as well as their terrible 11-game away losing streak.

It has also put them back on pace for a top-six finish, as they presently sit eighth in the Scottish Premiership table, three points behind sixth-placed Dundee.

