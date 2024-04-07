Home - Interviews - Rangers vs Celtic on TV – where to watch today

Is there live streaming of the Rangers Celtic game today? I bring you the latest information and TV listings.

Rangers and Celtic will square off at the Ibrox on Sunday in the season’s third and final Old Firm derby, which could have potentially title-deciding ramifications.

All eyes are on Ibrox for what I think is one of the most important Old Firms’ in years, with the result of the latest meeting between these two arch-rivals likely to have a significant effect on who comes away with the ultimate bragging rights this season.

What TV channel is streaming the game?

The Rangers Celtic match is televised on Sky Sports Football (Channel 403) today. Kick off time for the game is 12:00PM noon.

With less than 10 league games to go, the Old Firm rivals are separated by just one point, though Philippe Clement’s second-placed Gers do have the advantage of having played a game less than their counterparts.

The hosts enter Sunday’s derby off the back of winning 12 of their 13 domestic games since the start of the year, putting them in a position where the Scottish Premiership title is theirs to lose.

Philippe Clement, who assumed charge of the club in October last year following Michael Beale’s dismissal, when the Gers’ were seven points adrift of table-toppers Celtic, has completely transformed the side and now targets to bring the league crown back to Ibrox for only the second time in 13 years.

Although Rangers have been resurgent under Clement, one blemish on the Belgian’s record remains his first Old Firm derby defeat in December, which he will be looking to avenge here.

The Hoops, meanwhile, have faltered and looked vulnerable at various points since the turn of the year; their recent run of results has been convincing, having recorded five wins out of the last six competitive games (L1).

A win against their fiercest rivals here would put the Bhoys back in charge of the title race, putting them on pace to capture their 12th league crown in 13 years.

I’m predicting a 1-1 draw.

