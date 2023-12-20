Home - News - Rangers v St Johnstone live streaming on TV in Scotland

Where to watch this Scottish Premiership evening kick off between Rangers FC and St Johnstone, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and stream news.

Rangers, recently victorious in the Scottish League Cup, aims to close the gap with the league leaders to a mere two points as they prepare to host St. Johnstone at Ibrox for their upcoming Premiership match.

Under the guidance of manager Philippe Clement, Rangers have seen a resurgence, remaining undefeated in Clement’s first 14 games at the helm.

A win against St. Johnstone would cap off an exceptional week for the team, following their League Cup victory at Hampden against Aberdeen and securing a spot in the last 16 of the Europa League after defeating Real Betis in Spain.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is not live streaming on either Sky Sports Main Event or the Sky Sports Football channel in Scotland unfortunately. You can get live updates from the official social media channels of both clubs.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s Carabao Cup in play service live from Ibrox.

Adding to the excitement for Rangers’ fans, their arch-rivals Celtic suffered a 2-0 defeat to Hearts, diminishing Celtic’s lead in the Premiership race.

Since Clement took over from Michael Beale in October, Rangers have narrowed a seven-point deficit and now have the opportunity to overtake Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic by winning their two pending matches.

St Johnstone improving

On the other side, St. Johnstone has seen improvement under new manager Craig Levein, moving up from the bottom of the table.

Since Levein’s arrival, the team has lost only twice in seven games, including a recent 1-0 victory over Hibernian, pushing them to eighth in the table and within striking distance of fifth-place Kilmarnock.