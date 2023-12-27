Home - News - Rangers v Ross County live streaming on TV – where to watch

Where to watch this Wednesday evening kick off between Rangers FC and Ross County, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Rangers will look to extend their winning streak to eight games across all competitions in the Scottish Premiership when they entertain Ross County at Ibrox Stadium later this evening.

The hosts’ continued their impressive progress under Philippe Clement as they beat Motherwell 2-0 on Christmas Eve at Fir Park to return to within two points of Celtic, with a game in hand.

What TV channel is the game on?

This Scottish Premiership clash from Rangers is not live streaming on Sky Sports Main Event or the Sky Sports Football channel in the United Kingdom. Kick off time for the match is 7:45PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s Football in play service live from Rangers Ibrox Stadium.

Kieran Dowell opened the scoring after just three minutes for Rangers, smashing past goalkeeper Liam Kelly after playing a brilliant one-two with Cyriel Dessers.

The Gers’ doubled their advantage 16 minutes later with another well-worked goal, as Brighton loanee Abdallah Sima and Todd Cantwell combined for the latter to stroke the ball into the bottom corner.

Although their focus will be on a potentially title-deciding Old Firm showdown on Saturday, they will have to first take care of Ross County, who are third bottom and coming off back-to-back losses.

Derek Adams got off to a good start in his new job since replacing Malky Mackay on November 20, with victories over Motherwell and St. Mirren.

However, they have not been at their best lately, and could be destined for a third straight loss, albeit they will come into Wednesday’s encounter well-rested after their clash with Hibernian was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Global Energy Stadium.