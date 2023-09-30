Home - News - Rangers v Livingston live streaming – SPL on TV

The spotlight now shifts to the Scottish League Cup as Rangers prepare to face Livingston at the Ibrox Stadium.

Find out how you can tune in to the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Livingston in the UK, both on TV and via live streaming.

Rangers’ triumph over Motherwell marked their third successive win. On the other hand, Livingston faced a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Celtic, extending their streak without a win to three matches. Their last victory came against Hibernian on August 26th.

What TV Channel is the game on?

In the UK, the match will be aired on Viaplay Sports 1. For viewers in the US, CBS Sports Network is the place to be.

You can also use Bet365’s in play service:

Fans eager to catch the Rangers vs. Livingston match have multiple streaming options. There’s a buzz about a free live stream being available, which many are looking forward to.

Match Information:

Date: Wednesday 27th September 2023

Wednesday 27th September 2023 Kick-off: 8:00 PM (UK Time)

8:00 PM (UK Time) Tournament: Scottish League Cup 2023/24.

Some enthusiasts have even mentioned finding live streams of the match on YouTube. For those who prefer watching online, there are sources offering the match streaming for free.

Additionally, the match might also be covered on Rangers TV, ensuring fans don’t miss out on any action.

Channels:

UK: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay Sports Online

Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay Sports Online USA: CBS Sports Network, fuboTV

CBS Sports Network, fuboTV Australia: beIN Sports Connect

beIN Sports Connect Canada: Information not provided

Rangers Form

Motherwell FC (W), Real Betis (W), St. Johnstone (W), Celtic FC (L), PSV Eindhoven (L).

Livingston Recent Performances:

Celtic FC (L), Ross County FC (D), St Mirren (D), Hibernian FC (W), Ayr (W).