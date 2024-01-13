Home - News - Rangers v Hertha Berlin live streaming – where to watch friendly

Where to watch the Saturday afternoon friendly kick off between Rangers FC and Hertha Berlin from the La Manga Complex in Spain, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Immediately upon arriving at their winter training camp in Spain, Philippe Clement, the new manager of Rangers, began intensive training sessions with his team.

The squad is in La Manga for a period of warm-weather training. This break provides Clement, who took over from Michael Beale in October, a valuable chance to work closely with his players away from the pressures of regular competitive matches, following a demanding schedule.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is not televised on Sky Sports Football Channel and Sky Sports Main Event in the United Kingdom today. You can live updates on the football section of Daily Record website in Scotland Kick off time for the match is 3:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s in play service from the La Manga Complex in Spain.

With the Scottish Premiership activities temporarily paused, the Rangers’ focus shifts to recruitment during this January period.

Football remains a central topic as the team prepares to play against Hertha Berlin.

Since their 3-1 victory over Kilmarnock on January 2, competitive play has been on hold for the Light Blues. Clement’s next official match will be the Scottish Cup encounter with Dumbarton on January 20.

Despite the break, there’s significant work ahead for Clement and his team as they face the challenge from Bundesliga 2’s Hertha Berlin.

The aim is to maintain high fitness levels to continue challenging Celtic in the title race.

Clement, who has already secured the Viaplay Cup, is determined to close the eight-point gap with Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic as the league resumes after the shutdown.

