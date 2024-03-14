Home - News - Where to watch Rangers v Benfica on TV

Where to watch the Europa League match between Rangers and Benfica, with live stream details and tv channel information on the game.

Rangers are optimistic that a vibrant Ibrox atmosphere will aid them in eliminating Benfica from the Europa League and advancing to the quarterfinals.

Following a thrilling 2-2 draw in the first leg in Portugal, the second leg promises another exciting clash, with everything still to play for.

In Lisbon, Philippe Clement’s Rangers showed resilience, taking the lead twice and managing to secure a crucial draw despite considerable pressure.

Under Clement, Rangers have reinvigorated their title aspirations and boast a strong European pedigree, suggesting they could overcome their Portuguese rivals.

Is there live streaming?

Rangers Europa League match with Benfica is available on TnT Sports channel in the United Kingdom from the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow with a kick off time of 5:45PM.

You can also use Bet365’s in-play live service will provide live match updates from Rangers starting from kick-off time.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Rangers are contending with a spate of injuries, with up to ten key players potentially missing the upcoming match against Benfica.

With these challenges, their squad depth was evident in their recent 2-0 Scottish Cup quarter-final victory against Hibernian, where their opponents were reduced to nine players.

Benfica fans are currently disheartened, having lost the Portuguese Cup to Sporting CP and suffering a 5-0 defeat to Porto before the first leg against Rangers.

Discontent with manager Roger Schmidt was palpable, with fans displaying a banner calling for his departure.

Benfica did bounce back with a 3-1 win against Estoril and were able to rest key players Joao Neves, Rafa Silva, and Angel Di María, in preparation for their pivotal match in Scotland.

