Rangers v Ayr Utd live streaming Scottish Cup on TV

Where to watch the Scottish Cup tie between Rangers and Ayr Utd, including the schedule for live TV broadcasts and information on online streaming services.

Rangers will be eager to avoid a cup upset when they host Championship side Ayr United at the Ibrox in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup this Saturday.

The Gers have been firing on all cylinders since the turn of the year, having won all six of their matches, netting 16 goals and conceding just four at the other end.

What TV channel is the game on?

Today’s match won’t be broadcast on Sky Sports in the UK but is available to watch on the Viaplay Sports Channel (UK). The game is set to kick off at 5:30PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Rangers Ibrox Stadium.

They proved too hot to handle for Neil Warnock’s Aberdeen side on Wednesday night in the famous English head coach’s first game in charge of the Dons, as the Ibrox outfit came out on top 2-1 to maintain the heat on Celtic at the summit of the Scottish Premiership.

With one cup already in the bag, having won the Scottish League Cup in December, and with their team still in the running for the league and the FA Cup, Rangers’ fans will be dreaming of a treble charge.

Ayr United, led by former Celtic legend Paul Brown, travel to Glasgow in sixth spot in the Scottish Championship after losing to leaders Dundee United last time out.

Although avoiding demotion to Scottish League One and maybe making a late push for promotion playoff slots will be Brown’s top priority, he would love nothing more than gatecrashing the Rangers’ party here.

