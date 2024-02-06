Home - News - Rangers v Aberdeen: TV Channel, live streaming news and where to watch

How to view the Scottish Premier League game between Rangers FC and Aberdeen, including details on television broadcast times and streaming options.

Rangers will host top-six chasing Aberdeen at Ibrox Stadium on Tuesday night in the Scottish Premiership, knowing that a win with a three-goal margin will see them overtake arch-nemesis Celtic at the top of the table.

Having concluded 2023 with a 2-1 setback at Celtic Park, the Light Blues have responded admirably, winning five games in a row across all competitions.

The latest of those string of wins came against Livingston on Saturday, and combined with Celtic unexpectedly dropping points at Aberdeen, Philippe Clement’s side are within three points of their arch-rivals with a game in hand.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is televised on Sky Sports Main Event channel tonight in the United Kingdom. Kick off time for the match is 8PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Ranger’s Ibrox Stadium.

The Gers’ could even rise to the top of the table – at least temporarily – if they defeat Aberdeen by three goals or more at home this midweek.

From the visitors’ perspective, this will be Neil Warnock’s first game in charge of the Dons. Following Barry Robson’s sacking last week, Aberdeen put in an impressive performance to secure a 1-1 stalemate against Celtic on Saturday at Pittodrie.

They sit eight points adrift of fourth-place Kilmarnock with two games in hand, but they will face an uphill challenge against a Gers side take the top spot.

