Rangers v Aberdeen live streaming on TV – Cup Final

How to watch the Scottish Cup Final between Rangers and Aberdeen, including information on the TV broadcast schedule and stream news.

The first piece of silverware in Scotland is up for grabs this Sunday when Rangers and Aberdeen meet in the Viaplay Cup final at Hampden in what should be a cracker.

Both sides come here full of confidence after their midweek results in Europe. Rangers topped their Europa League group after Thursday night’s incredible win over Real Betis in Spain.

Philippe Clement’s side should have been through by then, but they showed great spirit after being pulled back twice to secure that late winner from Kemar Roofe.

What TV channel is the match on?

The match is not live streaming on either Sky Sports or TnT Sport today, buit you can watch the gasme via the Viaplay Sports Network from the kick off of 3PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s live in play service from Hampden.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours.

The Rnagers squad has a few injury problems coming into this one but they will be full confidence following that European result.

Rangers improving under Clement

Philippe Clement’s team are still undefeated under the Belgian’s tenure, and as the most successful side in Scottish League Cup history, they head into this contest as the overwhelming favourites to lift the trophy, although Aberdeen may be a sterner test than many expect.

While these two sides are separated by seven places in the Scottish Premiership, Aberdeen will be looking to produce an upset in the final to capture some silverware.

The Dons picked up their only victory of their Europa Conference League group stage campaign in midweek by defeating Eintracht Frankfurt, and they have fond memories of facing Rangers recently.

Barry Robson’s side have faced Rangers twice already this season, including an impressive 3-1 win away at Ibrox a few months back.