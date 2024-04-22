Home - News - Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians live streaming – where to watch on TV

This year’s IPL season is heating up, and a pivotal match is set for Monday in Jaipur as the Rajasthan Royals host the Mumbai Indians.

The Royals have dominated the league so far, securing victories in six of their first seven games and leading the standings. Their latest triumph came against the Kolkata Knight Riders in a high-scoring affair last Tuesday, positioning them as the top team this season.

TV Channel Guide

The match is scheduled to kick off at 3:00PM (BST)from the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipour with live streaming on Sky Sports Cricket Sports and the Sky Go App. Viewers can also use Bet365’s live in play service which operates from the kick off time.

In contrast, the Mumbai Indians, who are five-time IPL champions, have overcome a rocky start.

After losing their first three games, they’ve turned things around by winning three of their last four matches, including a close nine-run victory over Punjab Kings last Thursday.

The upcoming clash between Rajasthan and Mumbai promises to be thrilling, featuring star players like Jos Buttler and Jasprit Bumrah.

With big hitters like Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, and Buttler—who have collectively scored 844 runs this season—the Royals appear formidable.

Despite Mumbai’s improvement, they struggle in the bowling department beyond Bumrah, making Rajasthan the favorites to win once more.

