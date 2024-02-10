Home - News - QPR vs Norwich City live stream – ways to watch the match

Ways to view the QPR v Norwich City match in the English Championship, detailing live TV broadcast timings and online streaming service information.

Queens Park Rangers and Norwich City square off in a Saturday afternoon Championship fixture, with both teams looking to build on their respective victories last time out.

Following an eight-game losing streak, Marti Cifuentes has come to terms with the challenge of maintaining QPR in the second tier.

What TV channel is the game on?

Due to the 3PM blackout regulation in the UK, which restricts broadcasting during this time, today’s game will not be shown on Sky Sports Football channel. The match is scheduled to start at 3:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365's live in play service from QPR's Loftus Road Stadium.

The West Londoners have been in impressive form of late, picking up seven points from matches against Millwall (2-0), Huddersfield Town (1-1), and Blackburn Rovers (2-1).

The hosts’ most recent 2-1 victory has moved them within five points of Blackburn in 18th and final safety. With a win on Saturday, QPR may propel themselves back into the survival race.

Norwich City, meanwhile, produced a much-needed response to their 5-2 thumping at the hands of Premier League leaders Liverpool in their FA Cup fourth-round tie on January 28 when they narrowly defeated 10-man Coventry City 2-1 at Carrow Road.

The Canaries’ are one of several sides still fighting for a playoff spot in a crowded Championship mid-table, as they are only a point off sixth-placed Hull City with 44 points after 30 games.

