QPR v West Brom : TV channel, live stream, Sky Sports channel

Find out where you can catch the Queens Park Rangers and West Bromwich Albion match on television, including details about the kickoff time, TV broadcast schedule, and streaming options.

In this upcoming round of the EFL Championship, Queens Park Rangers and West Bromwich Albion are set to clash at the Loftus Road Stadium on Wednesday.

Under the guidance of Marti Cifuentes, Queens Park Rangers have shown significant improvement since the beginning of the year, aiming to distance themselves further from the threat of relegation.

Where to watch on TV

This Wednesday night EFL game is live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, and it is the featured game to be broadcast live.

The match is set to start at 8:00 PM from Loftus Road in QPR.

Additionally, Bet365’s live in-play Championship service will provide live match updates from the stadium starting from kick-off time.

Their recent victory over league leaders Leicester City, with a hard-earned 2-1 win at the King Power Stadium, marked one of their standout performances of the season. Following a 2-1 loss to Stoke City on February 14, Cifuentes’ team has surged with three consecutive wins, netting five goals and conceding only twice.

This impressive streak has propelled Queens Park Rangers from a precarious position, now occupying 19th place in the Championship standings, albeit ahead of the relegation zone on goal difference.

The Baggies continues their pursuit of a playoff berth, having secured a 2-1 win over Coventry City in their previous outing at the Hawthorns.

Maintaining an unbeaten run in six of their seven matches since the start of February, the Baggies have notched four victories and two draws during this period.

Currently sitting fifth in the league table with 59 points from 35 matches, West Brom holds a four-point advantage over seventh-placed Norwich City, positioning themselves favorably for a playoff spot.

