QPR v Watford live streaming – where to watch

Where to watch the Sunday lunchtime kick off between QPR and Watford, including information on the TV live broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Watford will travel to west London to take on relegation-zoned Queens Park Rangers in Sunday lunchtime’s Championship fixture looking for the win that will take them closer to the playoff spots.

QPR are in a perilous situation right now and desperately need to start putting some points on the board before it’s too late. They sit second from bottom in the standings, four points adrift of safety, with just five wins from 26 games.

The R’s blew a two-goal advantage against Bournemouth in the FA Cup third round at the weekend, compounding their troubles.

What TV channel is the game on?

The match is televised on Sky Sports Football Channel and Sky Sports Main Event in the United Kingdom today. Kick off time for the match is 12:00PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s in play service from QPR’s Loftus Road Stadium.

A surprise point against runners-up Ipswich Town aside, Marti Cifuentes’ men have been on the losing end five of the last six times, and look frail once again as they take on an in-form Watford side on the rise.

After a sluggish start to the 2023-24 campaign, Watford’s form has gotten better, and they now find themselves firmly in the play-off race after putting in a string of impressive performances.

Valerian Ismael’s side currently sit just four points adrift of sixth-placed Sunderland and will be buoyed after snatching two late goals against Chesterfield to edge past the non-league side 2-1 in the FA Cup third-round last weekend.

And they will look to continue their momentum with another victory over a mediocre QPR side.

