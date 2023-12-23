Home - News - Is there a QPR v Southampton live stream?

Where to watch the Saturday afternoon kick off between QPR and Southampton FC, including information on the live TV broadcast schedule and streaming news.

Southampton travel to Loftus Road to take on relegation-strugglers Queens Park Rangers on Saturday afternoon, aiming to keep pace with the top two in the Championship.

The R’s come into this uphill battle against the high-flying Saints’ looking to get their survival push back on track after losing all three points to relegation rivals Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough in a worrying fashion last weekend, falling to late goals from Bailey Cadamarteri and Anthony Musaba.

What TV channel is the game on?

This Saturday afternoon is not live streaming on Sky Sports Main Event or the Sky Sports Football channel in the United Kingdom due to the 3PM broadcast restriction. Kick off time for the match is 3PM.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s Football in play service live from Loftus Road.

That result snapped a four-game unbeaten streak, although the hosts remain just two points adrift from safety. The hosts’ have shown flashes of their talent in their squad under the tutelage of Marti Cifuentes, and they will aim to get vital points on the board in a bid to get them out of the relegation zone sooner rather than later.

The Saints, meanwhile, come into this clash unbeaten in their last 14 Championship matches since September, which has lifted them to fourth in the table, level on 42 points with Leeds United, and 10 adrift of third-placed Ipswich Town, who occupy the second and final automatic promotion berth.

Their most recent success was a 4-0 home triumph against Jon Dahl Tomasson’s Blackburn Rovers last weekend, where they were helped in part by a Callum Brittain red card.